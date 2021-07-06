Austintown community forgets heat, moves their feet at summer concert series

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People in Austintown chose to forget the heat and moved their feet. Tuesday night was another installment of the 2021 summer concert series at Austintown Township Park.

People braved the hot weather and came out to hear Four Lane Highway perform the top 40 classic rock and country hits.

One concert attendee, Sherry Colucci, says that being outside Tuesday was worth it.

“Not really, it was hot until the sun went down. It was a little bit hot, but still it was nice. Everybody was having a good time, too,” Colucci said.

She says she looks forward to coming out and enjoying the music again.