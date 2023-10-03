AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To show their support, the Austintown community gathered at Austintown Township Park on Tuesday in honor of those who are fighting or have survived breast cancer.

They had live music as part of the entertainment.

Two of the organizers, who are both breast cancer survivors, spoke out about their experiences.

Sheila Kroll-Dickinson is an eight-year survivor of breast cancer.

“You join a group that you never wanted to join, but you become friends instantly because we’ve all been through it. We know what each other have been through and we support each other,” said Kroll-Dickinson.

Brenda Rider was diagnosed with breast cancer in her mid-30s and given 60 months to live — that was 24 years ago. She has also been diagnosed with breast cancer multiple times.

“It was found by accident. I took a friend for a mammogram who was scared to go and I said, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal.’ I said, ‘I’ll go first.’ I went and that’s how mine was found,” said Rider.

Organizers say they hope to have another “Pink Out” event next year.