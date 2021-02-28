Austintown Cinema showcasing local talent

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local musicians and filmmakers got their own showcase Sunday evening.

The show happened at Austintown Cinema at 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

Showcase organizer Lisette Encarnacion hopes it will allow them to share their work, which has been difficult this past year due to the pandemic.

“At least having everyone in one room can kind of alleviate the feeling of being alone, trying to do their own thing. I just want to be able to provide that type of platform where you can see it and not have to worry about being outside or being in a super public place,” Encarnacion said.

She hopes to have these showcases every quarter moving forward, and she thinks the next one could happen in May.