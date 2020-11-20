Austintown church holds drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner, serving over 250 meals

The West Austintown First United Methodist Church has held weekly dinners over the last nine months

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A church in Austintown is doing what it can to help the community this Thanksgiving.

The West Austintown First United Methodist Church held a drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner Thursday night and served over 250 meals.

The church has held weekly dinners over the last nine months.

We spoke with the pastor who says it’s a blessing to serve the community.

“The need is great out there and we are just trying to do what we can, trying to support one another, care for one another and most of all love on one another as we have been loved,” said Pastor Jefferey Harrison.

The dinner was scheduled for two hours, but they ran out during the first.

The church is now planning a stocking and toy giveaway in December.