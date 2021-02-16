Austintown church holding drive-thru ashes for Ash Wednesday

The West Austintown First United Methodist Church will still apply ashes to the forehead, but with Q-tips

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some churches are adjusting their Ash Wednesday rituals. The adaptations are necessary with the coronavirus still around.

A few churches will sprinkle ashes over a parishioner’s head.

The West Austintown First United Methodist Church will still apply ashes to the forehead. Pastor Jeff Harrison will wear proper protection and use a Q-tip to apply the ashes.

“We really want a sense of continuity while we are apart during this season. It’s a way of still engaging with one another, not only a church folk but also the community, and helping to know that we are all in this together. That we can strive to better ourselves and recognize those growing points that we have through this season and come to know God more fully and more deeply,” said Rev. Jeff Harrison.

The church is holding two drive-thrus so people can stay in the car, one from 11 a.m. to noon and the other from 5:30-6:30 p.m. They are open to anyone.

There will also be a virtual service at 7 p.m.