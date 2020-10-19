Austintown church hands out 75 boxes of food in 15 minutes

Since the pandemic started, the West Austintown First United Methodist Church has served nearly 5,000 meals

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local church has been giving back to the community with drive-thru food giveaways.

On Monday, members of the West Austintown First United Methodist Church handed out food boxes through the Farmers to Families initiative.

Last week, they handed out 50 food boxes in just eight minutes. This week, they handed out 75 food boxes in 15 minutes.

Since the pandemic started, the church has served nearly 5,000 meals.

“A lot of people are back to work but that doesn’t mean they have a lot of food to put on the table. So we just wanted to show some love and grace and just bless the community by being the hands and feet of Christ,” said Pastor Jeff Harrison.

Meals will be handed out every Monday through the end of this month.

Also, drive-thru community dinners are scheduled for every first and third Thursday of the month.