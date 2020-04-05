Austintown church gets creative with Easter egg hunt

Pastor Harrison says during these hard times it's great to spread love and hope this season

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – First United Methodist Church in Austintown got a little creative Saturday since they couldn’t have their annual Easter egg hunt.

They had an Easter Egg Drive-Thru.

Pastor Jeff Harrison says they made 150 bags filled with candy and empty eggs. This way the children could have their own Easter egg hunt at their homes.

Pastor Harrison says during these hard times it’s great to spread love and hope this season.

“We’re still trying to show some love, joy, and hope especially in the love of Jesus Christ during this season, while we may not have any hope and may be living in fear,” said Pastor Harrison.

Pastor Harrison says the Easter Egg Drive-Thru was a success.