Freedom Weekend was supposed to be September 10-12

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the second time this year, Austintown is canceling its community fireworks show.

The Fourth of July fireworks were rescheduled to September 12 because of COVID-19.

It was going to be part of Freedom Weekend, September 10-12, which was supposed to include food vendors and a band.

Because of Gov. Mike DeWine’s order on festivals, Austintown trustees had to cancel it.