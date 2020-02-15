Austintown brewery celebrating singles

After Valentine's Day Paladin Brewing in Austintown is doing something special to celebrate the singles in the area.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many people spent Valentine’s Day with their significant others, but what about those who are single?

Paladin Brewing in Austintown is doing something special to celebrate the singles in the area, too.

Wednesday at the brewery was “Galentine’s Day,” a day to celebrate friends, while Saturday is all about celebrating those who are single.

It’s called Singles Awareness Day, and it’s celebrated February 15 every year.

Singles Awareness Day at the brewery takes place from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday. As part of the event, singles get $1 off of their beers.

Paladin Brewing is located at 6520 Mahoning Ave. in Austintown.