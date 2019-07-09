Auditor: Youngstown City Schools again improperly paid teacher who resigned

Auditor Keith Faber said it isn't the first time that this has happened

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City School District paid too much to a former teacher after her resignation, according to the Auditor of State.

Auditor Keith Faber said the overpayment was discovered during an audit of the district.

According to Faber, the teacher resigned in September of 2017, but the district continued to pay her during four additional pay periods, resulting in a net overpayment of $4,219.

“I cannot overstate the importance of proper internal controls,” Faber said. “It is critical that the district get their accounting practices in order so that taxpayers do not end up paying for any more mistakes.”

The auditor said it isn’t the first time that this has happened. During a 2017 audit, it was discovered that the district paid another teacher $944 after the teacher resigned.

The state is working to recover the misspent money.

Both the 2017 and 2018 audits are available on the Auditor of State’s website under the audit search function.