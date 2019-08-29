Audit finds Youngstown misused water and sewer funds

The City of Youngstown could be on the hook for $3.1 million

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A state audit of the finances for the City of Youngstown found that millions of dollars were inappropriately spent from the water and sewer accounts for business loans.

Auditor of State Keith Faber found that the City of Youngstown incurred $4,462,662 in inappropriate expenses from the Water, Sewer, and Environmental Sanitation fund.

The money was loaned to private companies for business development in violation of their intended and legal purpose.

During 2017, the city granted various businesses a total of $3,170,620, $1,696,003 from the Water fund, and $1,324,617 from the Sewer fund and l $150,000 from the Environmental Sanitation Fund.

Faber said those private and business loans should have come from the General or Business Development fund.

“Ratepayers expect that the fees they pay for services will be used for their intended and legal purpose. In this case, the City has violated that expectation,” Auditor of State Keith Faber said. “My office has tried to balance our concerns regarding this misuse of money with the City’s financial condition and were met with a lack of willingness to address these findings. At the end of the day, it is my job to be a watchdog for our taxpayers and ensure that Ohioans can trust their local governments.”

The Auditor’s office alerted the City of Youngstown more than a year ago that the funds had been inappropriately allocated. Since that time the office has, to no avail, attempted to reach a reasonable resolution with the city, according to Faber.

One of the loans the city made is scheduled to be repaid, with an outstanding balance of $2,042,042. If payments are on time, the City has agreed to forgive $750,000 of this loan.

Assuming the loan balance is paid on time, the audit still shows that the water, sewer and environmental sanitation is still owed $3.1 million.

“They recognize they have a problem. It is something that needs to be addressed. We only looked back to our active audits. Candidly, they probably should have repaid and recaptured amounts that go beyond that. We are only looking back to ’17 and ’18 cycle. We think there is upwards of $1 million out there in ’18 that also needs to be readjusted,” Faber said.

Faber said if the city fails to take action to address the issue, the case could be referred to the Ohio Attorney General for enforcement.