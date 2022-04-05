HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A former school building in Howland will go up for auction next month.

North Road Intermediate School has been closed for about two and a half years. The building has been used as a make-shift auditorium since the district doesn’t have one.

The building, its contents, four buses, playground equipment and 12.25 acres of land are included in the sale.

Superintendent Kevin Spicher says money generated from the sale will go into the general fund and could be used for an auditorium project in the future.”Anything we can do to try to make the account a little bit healthy and get us a good start on being able to secure an auditorium at some point down the road,” he said.

McGuire Auctioneers will be hosting the auction online and in person on Wednesday, May 4 beginning at 1 p.m.