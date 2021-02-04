Attorneys for Jewish Community Center threat suspect ask judge to continue proceedings

Reardon is scheduled to go on trial March 22

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The attorney for the man charged with threatening the Jewish Community Center in 2019 asked a federal judge this week to continue the trial.

Ross Smith, attorney for James Reardon, 22, of New Middletown, told U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan he is requesting the continuance because of complications associated with holding jury trials during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reardon is scheduled to go on trial March 22 on charges of possession of a firearm during a crime and transferring a threatening communication.

Reardon has been in custody since an August 17 search warrant was served at his home after authorities learned about a video he posted online in July, in which they say he threatened the local Jewish Community Center on Youngstown’s north side.

This is the fifth motion made by Reardon’s defense team to continue the trial. They also filed requests on March 23, June 23, Sept. 9 and Nov. 18.

All of those requests were not opposed by prosecutors as was the latest motion, which was filed Wednesday.