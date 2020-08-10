Attorneys asking for prosecutors to sift through over 200 phone calls in Campbell murder case

Prosecutors are expected to use the calls during Hughes’ trial, which is slated to begin Sept. 19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Attorneys for a man accused of a 2018 murder are asking a judge to force prosecutors to whittle down more than 200 phone calls from the Mahoning Council.

Counsel for 23-year-old Myckle Hughes, of Campbell, who is charged with aggravated murder for the Aug. 21, 2018 shooting death of Sean Bell, said there are over 60 hours of conversations to go through.

Prosecutors are expected to use the calls during Hughes’ trial, which is slated to begin Sept. 19.

Tom Zena, one of Hughes’ attorneys, asked Judge John Durkin to order prosecutors to designate which specific calls they plan to use at trial because listening to 60 hours of phone conversations places an undue burden on the defense.

Bell was found shot to death in a car on Oak Street Extension early August 21, 2018. Hughes was arrested a few hours later at an auto parts store in Campbell.

Police said Hughes planned to rob Bell, but they have not released many details about the case.