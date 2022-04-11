(WKBN) – An attorney and former employee of the Public Defender’s Office and his wife just sued Trumbull County commissioner Niki Frenchko and the county.

David Rouzzo’s attorney filed the lawsuit in Trumbull County Monday morning.

In the court document, Rouzzo claims in April 2021, Frenchko, using her government email, sent an email containing false and defamatory statements. He says Frenchko falsely accused him of mistreating poor clients and Black attorneys.

The lawsuit accuses Frenchko of sending the email to multiple recipients.

It also claims the county should be liable for failing to properly train and supervise Frenchko.

Frenchko sent us the following statement in response to the lawsuit: