WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The attorney representing Dominic Harvey in his capital murder case says she’s in the process of obtaining a psychologist for the defense.

Harvey is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property in connection to a July 21, 2022, shooting on West Market Street in Warren.

Jauton Lee was killed in the shooting, and a 24-year-old man was hurt.

Harvey is now scheduled to stand trial on January 16. He’s due back in court for another pre-trial hearing on November 27.