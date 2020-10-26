Attorney General Yost to give results of anti-human trafficking operation

The announcement will be made live at 10 a.m.

(WYTV) – A big announcement is expected from Ohio’s Attorney General’s Office Monday morning.

Dave Yost will be joined by federal, state and local law enforcement to announce the results of a statewide anti-human trafficking operation from last week.

Participating law enforcement agencies include the Columbus Division of Police, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.

The announcement will be made live during a Zoom conference.at 10 a.m.

