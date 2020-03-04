Attorney General cracks down on robocalls in Ohio

About 2.2 billion robocalls were reported in Ohio in 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Attorney General Dave Yost launched an initiative on Wednesday to fight back against the growing robocall issue in Ohio.

Yost said they started working on a tool that will let people report robocalls to the Attorney General’s office.

“Ohioans are tired of playing defense against annoying robocalls,” Yost said. “Now it’s Ohio’s turn to play offense – and we need your help.”

Attorneys and investigators will also take part in the newly-formed Robocall Enforcement Unit to detect “bad actors” in the robocall industry, Yost said.

According to YouMail, a service that tracks robocall traffic, about 2.2 billion robocalls were reported in Ohio in 2019.

Yost wants residents in Ohio to report robocalls by texting “ROBO” to 888111 and answering a short series of questions about the call.

Complaints can also be filed at OhioProtects.org or by calling 1-800-282-0515.