Attorney for woman in meth ring says she sold drugs to support her habit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a woman who is expected to be sentenced Monday in federal court for selling methamphetamine said in a sentencing memorandum his client was selling the drug to support her own habit.

Wesley A. Dumas wrote in his memorandum in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio that Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown, was taking one “ball” of methamphetamine daily before her arrest when she was indicted in May by a federal grand jury.

Wilson pleaded guilty July 7 to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. Dumas is recommending a sentence of 30 months in prison to U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent, who will preside over the sentencing.

The federal guideline sentence for Wilson is between 30 and 37 months, according to the memorandum.

Wilson is accused of selling methamphetamine three times in February of 2020 to an confidential informant during the investigation into the case.

The memorandum said that at the time, Wilson was living with the person who authorities said was the leader of a six person ring selling the drug from July 2019 to December 2020, Mary Clearwater, 39, of Warren.

Clearwater also pleaded guilty July 7 to the same charges Wilson did. She is also expected to be sentenced Monday.

In his memorandum, Dumas tells Judge Nugent that Wilson admitted “I did these acts because of my drug addiction” and she sold the drugs to help support her habit.

Additionally, when her grandfather died in March, she also began taking heroin, Dumas wrote.

Wilson’s history of substance abuse began when she started drinking at the age of 10, Dumas wrote. She has also been diagnosed with depression and as part of her sentence she will receive treatment for both her addiction and mental health issues, the memorandum said.

For those reasons, Dumas asked Judge Nugent to uphold his recommendation for sentencing.