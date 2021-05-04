Former Liberty superintendent’s attorney says charges against client are ‘ludicrous,’ officials knew about hidden cameras

Attorney David Betras said that Joseph Nohra was conducting an investigation, at the approval of the school board

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The attorney for a former Liberty superintendent who is facing criminal charges said he is “shocked and bewildered” by the charges against his client.

Attorney David Betras said Joseph Nohra was simply conducting an investigation into an employee that he says was stealing from the district. He said Nohra had the approval of members of the Liberty Local Schools Board of Education to conduct such an investigation.

According to the indictment, Nohra is accused of having a video surveillance camera installed above an employee’s desk inside of a carbon monoxide detector and recording private conversations. Prosecutors say it happened over a two-week period in April of 2018.

As a result, Nohra faces six counts of interception of a wire, oral or electronic communications, felonies of the fourth degree, which could carry prison sentences of 6 to 18 months, as well as first-degree misdemeanors of interfering with civil rights.

Betras said these actions were taken as part of the investigation and that the Board’s legal counsel approved the use of the surveillance equipment before it was installed. He added that the board’s policy authorizes the superintendent to utilize surveillance equipment when necessary and with approval of the board and that the employee has no expectation or privacy in certain areas of the school building.

“For a public servant to be punished for protecting taxpayers’ dollars is kind of disgusting in this day and age,” Betras said.

He added that the employee involved in the incident has since resigned as a result of the investigation. He said that employee had been running a personal business out of the school building, using the school’s materials.

Betras added that Nohra also went to the police department to ask where he can get a camera.

“In my 37 years of practicing, he’s the only guy I know who went to the police to commit a crime. That’s how ludicrous this is,” he said.