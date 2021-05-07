Attorney for Chill Can plant developer makes offer to avoid court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is still no decision on the future of the Chill Can plant after lawyers for both sides spoke on the phone on Friday.

The attorney for developer Mitchell Joseph did make an offer to avoid going to court for failing to live up to agreements with the city to have the plant operating.

City leaders say they’re considering that proposal, but neither side disclosed those details to us.

The mayor has been disappointed by the lack of activity and jobs at the plant site, just off of the Himrod Expressway.

He gave Joseph until the end of the month to jumpstart the project again or the city would sue.