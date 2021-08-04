Attorney argues sentence too long in Valley killing and dismemberment case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A three-judge panel will have to decide whether a convicted murderer’s sentence was too long.

Arturo Novoa is serving a life prison sentence in the 2017 murder of Shannon Graves. When he was sentenced, the judge determined Novoa would not be eligible for parole for at least 48 years. But now, his attorney told the 7th District Court of Appeals many of the counts against the defendant were repetitive and that the sentence should have reflected that.

The lead prosecutor in the case argued the length of Novoa’s sentence was appropriate.

The judges are expected to rule at a later date.