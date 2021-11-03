Attorney accused of smuggling drugs to inmate at Youngstown prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Richmond Heights attorney is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on charges she tried to smuggle drugs to an inmate in the private prison on the East Side.

Jazmine Greer, 40, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, a third-degree felony. She was arrested just before 5 p.m. by police who were called to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road.

Reports said staff at the prison had checked some documents Greer had bought to the prison to drop off to an inmate and several of the pages were discolored and it appeared that something had been splattered on them.

Reports said staff at the prison did a drug test on the documents that found a cannabinoid.

Greer told staff that she was unaware the documents had been tampered with, reports said. Reports said she told the staff she was to sunbelt leave the documents with the inmate.