YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police will be making adjustments to traffic and parking during the Y-Live Event featuring Luke Bryan on Saturday, July 16.

No parking and/or standing will be strictly enforced on the Market Street and South Avenue bridges. Both bridges will be closed to cars and pedestrian traffic beginning at 6:45 p.m. until midnight. If you arrive after, follow the posted detour signs.

Downtown parking is accessible with presold passes only.

No cash or cards will be accepted in the downtown pre-paid lots.

All non-prepaid day of parking is available at Youngstown State University. 410 N. Walnut Street can be used on GPS to locate the Wick Avenue Parking Deck. YSU Police will then direct you to available parking spaces on YSU’s campus.

Once parked, you can either walk to the venue or there will be a shuttle service available from 3:30 p.m. until midnight. The shuttle will pick up and drop off at 410 N. Walnut Street.

On-street parking will not be available for the event.

If using Uber or Lyft, use 45 South Avenue as the destination for drop-off and pick-up.