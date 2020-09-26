Attending annual doctor visits can help you stay ahead of future issues

Doctors at Mercy Health believe the reason there are fewer people getting their annual exams is that they're hesitant with the virus still around

(WYTV) – Since the pandemic began, doctors at Mercy Health have seen a change in the frequency of annual checkup appointments.

“During an outbreak of a virus like this is just keeping yourself in the healthiest condition you can possibly keep yourself in,” said Mercy Health’s Dr. Thomas Traikoff.

By doing that, yearly examinations are a must.

“It allows us to update on immunizations, it allows us to update us on other types of care that keep people up to date on regular health maintenance issues,” Dr. Traikoff said.

Issues like prostate cancer or breast cancer. It allows doctors to attend to medical problems that they may not attend to in a regular visit.

“Maintaining the regular routine care, the regular routine follow-up with primary medical doctors allows them to stay ahead of problems that may arise,” Dr. Traikoff said.

Doctors at Mercy Health believe the reason there are fewer people getting their annual exams is that they’re hesitant with the virus still around.

“What we hope for, for the most part though, is that fear is reduced, that they know that they are safe contacting their physician, being seen,” Dr. Traikoff said.

If people are still uneasy about going into doctor’s offices, Mercy Health offers other alternatives for access to care, like virtual visits and walk-in care.

“Walk-in model is set up to handle all forms of acute visits including acute infections related to the COVID virus,” Dr. Traikoff said.

With flu season coming quickly, they will deal with those problems as well.