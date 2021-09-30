AT&T donates hundreds of internet hotspots to Warren City Schools

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City School District has received 500 hotspots to help students have reliable access to the internet.

The district received the technology through AT&T and the nonprofit Connected Nation.

Associate Superintendent of Student Services Dante Capers said when the district went to remote learning at the start of the pandemic, access to high-quality internet was an issue. So, the hotspots will help students be able to complete schoolwork at home at no cost to their families.

“It’s gonna give them an opportunity for high-quality filtered access to the internet to be able to engage in some instruction when they’re away from us,” Capers said.

The hotspots will be made available to families who expressed a need and desire to have one.