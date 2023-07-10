CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The athletic director for the Canfield Local School District is leaving the district.

Superintendent Joe Knoll confirmed the news Monday night that Mike Cochran is leaving.

We do not know why Cochran is leaving or where he’s going next. First News is also working to find out who will now act as the athletic director for the district.

In recent weeks, both of the principals at Canfield High School and the district’s director of communications have left the district to take jobs elsewhere.