Athena Award nominees announced, Dr. Amy Acton to serve as keynote speaker

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will be partnering with the Vindicator to honor 28 women during the 28th annual Athena Award Dinner on May 14.
Every year, the program recognizes area business and professional women for excellence in their career and leadership that contributed to the growth of other professional women.
Dr. Amy Acton, director for the Ohio Department of Health, will be the keynote speaker of the dinner event.
Acton is a Youngstown native who was appointed to her current position by Governor Mike DeWine in February of 2019. She has been called a hero by many Ohioans for her leadership and calm demeanor during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Scholarships will also be awarded during the event.
The Athena Award Dinner will be held at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield. The event will open with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and program at 6:15 p.m.
The dinner costs $75 per person and registration should open in April, pending orders governing COVID-19.
If the event cannot be held in May, the chamber said they will reschedule for a later date.
Here are the 2020 Athena Award nominees:
Danielle Adams
Associate Content Manager, FactSet Research Systems, Inc.
· Nicole Alexander
Magistrate, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas, General Division
· Michelle Alleman
Library Director, McKinley Memorial Library
· Carla Baldwin
Judge, Youngstown Municipal Court
· Mara Banfield
Director, Mahoning County Career and Technical Center;
Valley STEM Superintendent, Valley STEM + ME2 Academy
· Erin Bishop
Health Commissioner, Youngstown City Health District
· Ruth Bowdish
Director of Training and Development, On Demand
· Shelly Bradley
Customer Care Center Director, AT&T
· Jacqueline Burley
Executive Director, Protestant Family Service
· Heather Craver
Director of Mental Health, Cadence Care Network
· Dr. Valerie Cubon-Bell
Associate Professor, Kent State University at Trumbull
· Sara Daugherty
Director of Operations and Economic Impact, BRITE Energy Innovators
· Theresa Dellick
Judge, Mahoning County Juvenile Court
· Renee DiSalvo
Judge, Youngstown Municipal Court
· Angela Duskey
Partner, HD Davis CPAs
Cynthia Marie Fernback
Principal, Boardman High School
· Tricia Ferry
Executive Vice President, Operations, VEC
· Julie Green
Director, Trumbull County Planning Commission
· Leigh Ann Greene
Director, Youngstown Local Office on Minority Health, Youngstown City Health District
· Dr. Vicki Haywood Doe
President/CEO, Haywood Doe Consulting Co., LLC DBA Vicki Doe Fitness
· Stacy Howlett
President/CEO, Howlett Logistics
· Brianna Komara Pridon
Co-Owner/President, Komara Jewelers
· Dr. Karen Larwin
Associate Professor, Youngstown State University;
Owner, REM Consulting
· Shirley McIntosh
IT Field Tech, Laboratory Corporation of America;
Mayor, Village of West Farmington
· Dr. Meredythe McNally
Gastroenterology Consultant, Gastroenterology Center of Salem;
Chief of Staff, Salem Regional Medical Center
· Lisa Resnick
Realtor, Burgan Real Estate
· LaTisha Weaver Bennett
CEO, La La Love Healthcare
· Julia Wike
Executive Director, The Basement Outreach Ministries