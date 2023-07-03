LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — At least seven cars in a Walmart parking lot were damaged Monday evening, police say, after a man having a medical issue wrecked into the vehicles.

According to police, an elderly man was driving his car through the Liberty Walmart parking lot around 6 p.m. when he began experiencing a medical issue.

He became incapacitated and unable to operate his car correctly, and began crashing into various parked cars in the lot before coming to a stop at the north end of the lot.

The man has been taken to the hospital for treatment; at this time, it’s unknown what his condition is.

An occupant of one of the cars that was crashed into has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries; they were the only person in a car known to have suffered damage from the incident.

Police estimate at least seven cars were crashed into.