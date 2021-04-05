At least 4 injured in Shenango Twp. crash

Several people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – At least four people were injured after a crash in Shenango Township Sunday night.

First responders were called to the scene of a vehicle accident with unknown injuries around 8:50 p.m.

It happened on State Route 760, near the State Route 18 overpass.

While heading to the crash, dispatchers told first responders that at least one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

Several people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby fire departments were called to help clear the scene, and PennDOT removed anti-skid fluid that spilled on the roadway during the accident.

They did not say what caused the crash.