At least 4 injured in Shenango Twp. crash

Local News

Several people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Mike Fraley

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – At least four people were injured after a crash in Shenango Township Sunday night.

First responders were called to the scene of a vehicle accident with unknown injuries around 8:50 p.m.

It happened on State Route 760, near the State Route 18 overpass.

While heading to the crash, dispatchers told first responders that at least one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

Shenango Township Fire (1)
Courtesy: Mike Fraley

Several people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby fire departments were called to help clear the scene, and PennDOT removed anti-skid fluid that spilled on the roadway during the accident.

They did not say what caused the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle