EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The assessment clinic in East Palestine will be moving to a permanent location in less than two weeks.

It’s going to a retired physician’s office practice along North Walnut Street. The space has four exam rooms and will become the new location for the clinic.

The existing location is more of a triage center to be seen by a medical professional. The new location will be able to function as more of a comprehensive primary care practice.

“There will be more long-term needs coming through. We thought that it was very important to keep this clinic functional within the village so that it is easily accessible and able to be utilized by the community,” said CEO of East Liverpool City Hospital Krista McFadden.

The clinic is expected to be open on April 10.