NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A rifle was recovered in a stolen vehicle in Trumbull County Saturday.

According to a Niles Police report, just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday, the department’s stolen car detector (FLOCK) alerted to a stolen Kia in Niles.

Officers located the vehicle and a suspect, who ran off and led police on a foot chase. During the chase, an officer got deep cuts in his cheek and eye.

One officer used his stun gun but was unsuccessful.

Police caught up with the suspect and took him into custody.

According to police, the car had been hot wired and the back window had been smashed to get into the car. They found a rifle and a bag of marijuana in the car, according to the police report.

According to the report, the suspect said that a juvenile he knows stole the car.

Police identified the suspect they took into custody as Darnell Jones, 18, of Austintown. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and falsification.