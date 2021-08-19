Ashtabula County crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

COLEBROOK TWP., (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured Thursday morning.

OSHP say the crash happened at around 11:32 a.m. on State Route 11, north of US 322 in Ashtabula County.

A 2012 Toyota Scion was exiting eastbound from the SR 11 rest area when a 2006 Ford F-250 heading southbound on SR 11 struck the Toyota Scion in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Toyota, Jacqueline Mctrusty-Nazor, 61, of Ashtabula, was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Cleveland, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-250, David Castrilla, 33, of Jefferson, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.