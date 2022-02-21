YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In-person Ash Wednesday services are returning to the Roman Catholic Church this year.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of 40 days of Lent in the Catholic faith.

Last year many Ash Wednesday rituals were adjusted because of the pandemic and there was a general prayer over individuals, but this year those that attend the service will receive a prayer directed specifically to them.

Instead of placing the thumb on one’s forehead, ashes were sprinkled over parishioners’ heads.

“This year because of scientific research that the COVID virus is more respiratory, the touching of the forehead now will once again take place,” said Monsignor John Zuraw with the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

Monsignor Zuraw said the symbolic nature of placing the ashes upon the forehead is important because it indicates for Christians the beginning of a very holy season of repentance and fasting.