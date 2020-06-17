As Ohio reopens, Valley realtors see rise in business

For the month of May, Keller Williams Chervenic Realty is up by 20% from May of 2019

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Spring and summer are busy times for realtors, and now it looks like a rebound has started from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With orders from the state gradually lifting, business is on the rise.

“April, we were down a little bit just because the shutdown, quarantine and all that, and then May came around and it shot right back up where it was right before COVID,” said Adam Matthews with Keller Williams Chervenic Realty.

For the month of May, Keller Williams Chervenic Realty is up by 20% from May of 2019.

Anthony Catouro has been a realtor for two years and one of the challenges he faced during the pandemic was engaging with his out-of-state clients.

“A lot of buyers, you know, they don’t want to be buying a house just off a video tour, and then we had a lot of out-of-state clients that couldn’t fly in to go see the houses. I would say that was the biggest thing,” Catouro said.

With sellers reopening their homes back to the public, taking precautions is still a must.

“Sellers are still requiring masks, gloves and even after quarantine has ended, we’re still doing video tours but not as many. More buyers are coming out and we’re starting to open houses back up,” Catouro said.

He said this has all been a learning experience as well.

“Technology is going to keep us moving forward and yeah, video tours and virtual tours, it’s definitely going to adapt and change with the market and keep it going,” Catouro said.