As number of independent pharmacies decreases, Lisbon man aims to keep tradition alive

For one hometown loving pharmacist, there was no better place for him to end up

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – According to the U.S. News & World Report magazine, the number of independent pharmacies continues to go down, just 6,400 stores remain across the country.

One family-owned pharmacy closed last year in Columbiana County, but now, one man in Lisbon is making sure he keeps the tradition alive. He says when one door closes, another opens.

For Don Kibler, being a pharmacist has always been in his blood.

“I love what I do, I love what I do.”

So when Morgan’s Drug Store in downtown Lisbon closed in 2018 after more than 100 years in business, Kibler considered retiring after working there for nearly two decades.

“Just being in town and being an independent pharmacy and me a pharmacist, it was the ideal place,” he said.

But he knew he couldn’t leave the customers that made the job what it was.

“It was the people. I’m a hometown guy. I’m an independent pharmacist at heart and I love taking care of people,” Kibler said.

After Morgan’s, Kibler was hired by Discount Drug Mart as a floater. But now, he is finally home at the brand new Discount Drug Mart as chief pharmacist.

“He’s a solid pharmacist but probably, more importantly, a good person, a good guy and I think that really resonates with the customers and with the community,” said Regional Pharmacy Supervisor Chris Peshek.

“It’s been wonderful, I came home,” Kibler said.

The store opened on Monday and Kibler is already being greeted by familiar faces and “welcome backs.” For this hometown loving pharmacist, there was no better place for him to end up.

“Memories. It brings back wonderful, wonderful memories,” he said.

Kibler and his wife met at the Pine Tree Inn, which sat in the same place the new store sits now.

“It’s like the full circle. The same location is still taking care of me,” he said.

And he’s still taking care of his patients, doing what he loves most.

Kibler says he will always be a firm believer in hometown pharmacies, where there’s a face-to-face relationship and accessibility.