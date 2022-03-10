(WKBN) – The number of calls to Ohio’s Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-589-9966) has gone up for five straight years.

There has been lottery betting for years and more recently, horse betting and casino gambling have been added across the state.

A study found that 15 percent of people who gamble in Mahoning County are at risk for developing a problem, which is 5 percent higher than the state average.

Ohio is adding sports gambling this year, which means bettors have more availability and accessibility, which could mean more problems.

“We just want to be aware of it because we want to mitigate harm as soon as we can and be able to let people know this can become a problem and that there’s help out there. I do expect for those calls to the help hotline continue to increase,” said Stephanie Geer, coordinator of Meridian Problem Gambling.

The state has expanded programs to help with gambling education and awareness, including one called Change the Game Ohio which targets youth gaming.

Ohio’s hotline is available 24/7 for people seeking help with problem gambling.