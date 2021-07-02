As crowds grow at Ohio parks, officials urge patience and safety

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s looking like we should have some nice weather for the holiday weekend, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is expecting a busy weekend at state parks.

Between boating, hiking, picnicking or swimming, there’s a lot to do. With large crowds, comes the possibility of a lot of trash. ODNR is asking for people to make sure they clean up after themselves.

“We ask people to pack in, pack out. People can be responsible by picking stuff up that they bring in with them and making sure that if it is trash, it goes into one of the dumpsters,’ said Lake Milton Watercraft Manager John Treveline.

They also want to remind people that if you plan to rent a boat, there may be a line, so be patient and practice safe boating.

“ODNR law enforcement and the sheriff’s office will be out. They are doing some patrols for safe boating this weekend and looking for boating under the influence,” Treveline said.

ODNR wants to remind people there are no wake zones in between bridges.