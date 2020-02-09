Artists of the Rustbelt return for their Winter Market in Youngstown

It was $1 to attend, and the money went to Buster's Brigade, a non profit that helps cats and dogs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the 11th year, Artists of the Rustbelt got together at the B&O Station in downtown Youngstown for their Winter Market Sunday.

Nearly 40 artists sold all sorts of handmade goods from jewelry and soaps to home goods and treats for your furry friends.

It was $1 to attend, and the money went to Buster’s Brigade, a non profit that helps cats and dogs.

The artists do four to five shows a year, but the directors of the event and the owner of the building say the B&O Station is a special event.

The building itself brings a sense of nostalgia for people. It’s a place they might have used to catch a train or send a loved one off and it has since been transformed into a hub for artists, cooks and customers.

“A lot of the times when you’re attending the other shows, you feel like you’re just attending, but here it’s more comradery. You feel like you’re not just attending, but you’re involved and that you’re a part of it,” said Administrator of Artists of the Rustbelt Lauren Potts.

Not only could people do some shopping, but they could grab a bite to eat or drink at the full bar in the middle of the market.