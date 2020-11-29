Artists finds new way to share art in Youngstown despite pandemic, canceled events

On Sunday, the "Steel Town Studios and Friends Christmas Market" was held at Concept Studios in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A popular Youngstown artist and his team came up with a new way to share their work with the community even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the “Steel Town Studios and Friends Christmas Market” was held at Concept Studios in downtown Youngstown.

Some art found at the market included repurposed studio lighting and fixtures, paintings, hand letterings, pottery and photography.

Because of COVID-19, a lot of their typical Christmas events were canceled.

“Typically, this weekend I’m down at Christmas on the Mill, an old staple of events we did, but that got canceled. Other events we usually do also got canceled, but this was something we could do on a small scale,” said Bob Barko Jr., owner of Steel Town Studios.

Barko said the idea for the show began when he was working on the State Theatre mural downtown earlier in the year.

The Christmas market went on from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and will be back December 13 at the Concept Studio.