Artists donate pieces to raise money for art school in Youngstown

Anyone can apply to SMARTS Community Art School, regardless of their financial need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local art students got a big boost Friday night, thanks to generous artists in the area.

The SMARTS Community Art School held its fourth annual Art for SMARTS event in the Ohio One building in downtown Youngstown.

Over 100 pieces of artwork were donated for the auction to raise money for the nonprofit art school. There were oil paintings, photography, 3D pieces and jewelry.

“Many schools have cut their arts programs,” said Becky Keck, president of SMARTS. “We’re here for all of those students. There is some urban myth out there that only certain students can come here. Our application is on our website and all students can apply to SMARTS and all students can come here, no matter what their financial need is or isn’t.”

SMARTS stands for Students Motivated by the Arts. It trains local students in kindergarten through 12th grade in the arts.

You can donate or apply to the school on its website.