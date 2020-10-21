Artist asked to make mural for downtown Youngstown theater smaller before it’s approved

Committee members said Bob Barko, Jr.'s mural would be too big, so they asked him to make the design smaller

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A project to add a mural to the historic State Theater in downtown Youngstown will go forward, but with changes.

On Wednesday morning, the Youngstown Design Review Committee held a Zoom meeting with artist Bob Barko, Jr. It’s about Barko’s plans to add a huge mural to the outside of the theater.

The original design was a 12-foot-high, 42-foot-long vinyl banner. Committee members said it was too big for regulations. Now Barko says he’ll just resize the project.

“My zeal, my art heart, won out over my brain and I apologize for that, but I do hope that that does not sway your consideration to approve this project,” he said.

Committee members gave tentative approval, providing Barko shows them his changes.

He hopes the project, called “Here in Youngstown,” can be finished before snowy weather sets in.