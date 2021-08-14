Art show at Craig Beach benefits Lake Milton Women’s League

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, Lake Milton held their fifth art show at Craig Beach.

One hundred and five vendors showed off their artwork for customers to purchase.

In the first year, they had 75 vendors.

Artists showcased paintings, woodwork, aluminum and other mediums.

“We had a great response. This is a great venue — you have the lake behind you. It’s a beautiful day,” said Suzan Lemmon, art show organizer.

“We’ve been producing soap products since 2018. We strive to use all-natural ingredients and it seems to be well received,” said Niles’ Ernie Galgozy, with 850 Diesel.

The event was also a fundraiser for the Lake Milton Women’s League and their projects in the area.