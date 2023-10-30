YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new coffee house on the city’s West Side is celebrating a collaboration with the art department at Youngstown State University.

Art students spent a month designing and painting a mural at the business, which honors Mill Creek and the city’s West Side while sticking with Trek’s adventurous theme.

Levi Smith is in the final stages of finishing and opening the coffee house. He wants it to be a relaxing and collaborative space.

Sketches on the wall represent the ideas of all the student groups working on the mural project.

“It’s really important to us to have that engagement and be able to work so closely with YSU students and be able to put something beautiful in our hometown,” Smith said.

Trek doesn’t have a concrete opening date yet. Smith hopes to be open by the end of this year or early 2024.