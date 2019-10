No fatalities or injuries have been reported

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – The state fire marshal says a fire at an apartment in the Brookfield Twp./Masury area was intentionally set.

Crews were called just before 11 p.m. Monday to a triplex in the 8000 block of Roberts Streets.

No one was living there at the time.

Flames from the fire were so intense a house beside the apartment caught fire.

Officials from Sharon, Vienna and Hubbard arrived on the scene to help Brookfield firefighters.

No injuries were reported.