SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon firefighters suspect arson in a vacant house fire Thursday night.

Firefighters were called a little before 10 p.m. to the house on Columbia Street.

The street was blocked off until the fire could be put out.

They suspect arson because the house has no running utilities and has caught fire multiple times before, according to the fire chief. It is also labeled to be torn down by the city.

Officials are still investigating the exact cause.