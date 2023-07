BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday evening where an arson dog was called to the scene.

It happened on Afton Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

An occupant of the house is currently being detained by the Boardman Police Department.

The owner of the house is staying with a family member.

No one was injured.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

Domenic Weser contributed to this report.