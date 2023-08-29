WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield man is facing an aggravated arson charge stemming from a July fire at an apartment on Forest Ridge Court.

The fire happened in an end apartment in the Forest Ridge Apartment Complex.

Fire officials said the fire originated in both the kitchen and living room.

An investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office filed the charge against Ramzi Barnes in Niles Municipal Court earlier this month.

The case has since been bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury.