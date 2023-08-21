YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested for OVI after an OVI checkpoint was conducted in Youngstown on Saturday.

According to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, 304 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, which took place on Glenwood Avenue for four hours.

Nearby saturation patrols were also conducted.

Thirteen vehicles were directed to the diversion area for further investigation.

Along with the OVI arrest, there was also one summons for driving under suspension, two summonses for open container, one summons for drug abuse and one arrest on a warrant.

The OVI Task Force says it is committed to making the roadways in Mahoning County safer.