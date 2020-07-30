Arrestee overtakes Stuthers cruiser, drives off

Sruthers police are looking for a woman who overtook a cruiser and took off in it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers police are looking for a woman who overtook a cruiser and took off in it.

According to police, an officer was taking two women to jail around 5 p.m. Wednesday when one of the women slipped out of her handcuffs, came through the partition in the cruiser and grabbed for the officer’s gun.

The woman let the other female out of the cruiser before she took off in it.

The cruiser was found abandoned behind the new Rescue Mission in Arlington Heights.

The officer was not hurt.

We don’t know yet if either woman was captured.